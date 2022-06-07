Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Trimmed by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,101,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.63% of Trimble worth $357,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Trimble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after acquiring an additional 555,983 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after buying an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Trimble by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,544,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,035,000 after purchasing an additional 287,717 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,330,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trimble by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,549,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,108,000 after purchasing an additional 275,521 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,001. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

