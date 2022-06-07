Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Approximately 56,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 206,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.23 million and a PE ratio of 4.52.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Tritax EuroBox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.