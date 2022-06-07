Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0516 on Top Exchanges

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

