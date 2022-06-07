Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.81.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.65. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,754.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,013,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,360,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,601,000 after buying an additional 688,202 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,330,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,264,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after buying an additional 202,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.