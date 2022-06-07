U Network Market Capitalization Hits $376,547.34 (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, U Network has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $376,547.34 and approximately $441,089.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
