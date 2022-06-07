UBS Group Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $39.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on S. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of S opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of -16.13. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Robert S. Schwartz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,574,829 shares of company stock worth $54,944,889. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

