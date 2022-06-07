UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) is Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,025 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of UFP Industries worth $38,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 89.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 68,782 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,248. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $80.37. 4,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,405. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

