Ultra Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001209 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $113.93 million and $1.87 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,064.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00583121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00184922 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029831 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,124 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

