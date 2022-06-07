Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,484,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

