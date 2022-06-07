UniMex Network Price Up 2% Over Last Week (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $45,294.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,211,163 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

