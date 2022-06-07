United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $187.11 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

