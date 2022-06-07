Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

VNDA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $9.97 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $563.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,611.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,158,000 after buying an additional 123,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after buying an additional 735,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 229,581 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,385 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 179,244 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

