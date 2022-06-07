Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
VNDA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $9.97 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $563.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.60.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,611.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,158,000 after buying an additional 123,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after buying an additional 735,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 229,581 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,385 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 179,244 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
