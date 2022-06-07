Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOGet Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,613 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.51. The company had a trading volume of 208,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,709. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.