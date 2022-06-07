Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Down 17.7% This Week

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003685 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $616,329.74 and approximately $549.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 252.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00138312 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.43 or 0.01066176 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00395601 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

