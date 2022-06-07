VAULT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $844.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 63.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $366,939.08 and $844.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 344% against the dollar and now trades at $856.67 or 0.02737467 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00154883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00380103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029794 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,153 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

