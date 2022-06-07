Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Verint Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. 732,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -749.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $186,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $217,757.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 816.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 102,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verint Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $719,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.