Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.64 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 734,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,191. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -742.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,302,626.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 35.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after buying an additional 181,971 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 169,872 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 109,212 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 816.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 102,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 16.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 73,059 shares in the last quarter.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.