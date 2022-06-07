Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $56.40 Average PT from Analysts

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

VERV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $13.54 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 4,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,551,000 after buying an additional 628,747 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,704,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after buying an additional 899,742 shares during the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $92,500,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 954,554 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

