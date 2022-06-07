Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after buying an additional 1,443,293 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 399,612 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,114,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.35. 346,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

