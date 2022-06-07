Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Down 6.8%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 8.73 and last traded at 8.74. Approximately 5,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 189,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.38.

VWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 13.81.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $535.72 million, a P/E ratio of 156.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 25,183.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 121,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 69.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.