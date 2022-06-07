Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.82 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $96.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

