Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90.
About Vista Gold (Get Rating)
