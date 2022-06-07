Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $8.98 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

