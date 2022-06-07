Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 255.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $636,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

