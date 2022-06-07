VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down to $9.52

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.10. VIZIO shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 3,126 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZIO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $392,284.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 577,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,050,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,844,980.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,325 shares of company stock worth $1,282,914 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

