VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys $42,100.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,932,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 9,999 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,391.76.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Beat Kahli bought 8,701 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $72,740.36.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Beat Kahli bought 18,819 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,965.35.

On Monday, May 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 19,855 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $148,713.95.

On Thursday, May 19th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $144,400.00.

Shares of VOXX opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $16.75.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in VOXX International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 303,411 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in VOXX International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 69,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VOXX International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VOXX International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VOXX International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOXX. TheStreet lowered VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VOXX International Company Profile (Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

