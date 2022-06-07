Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 224.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,681 shares of company stock worth $113,243. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93,186 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

