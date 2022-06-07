Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.23.

Shares of WMG opened at $28.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

