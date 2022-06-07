Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $87.80. Welltower has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

