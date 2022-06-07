Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Position Cut by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

WLK opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.38.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,344 shares of company stock worth $14,315,810 over the last ninety days. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

