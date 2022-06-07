Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR traded down $3.90 on Tuesday, reaching $171.88. 20,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.66. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

