Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $7.07 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $296.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.22 million. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.