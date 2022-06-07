Wilder World (WILD) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wilder World (WILD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and $1.10 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,363.92 or 0.99945838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,201,859 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

