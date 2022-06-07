William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CHNG. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.85.
Shares of CHNG opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $24.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,571,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Change Healthcare (CHNG)
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- Datadog: A Unicorn Cloud Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.