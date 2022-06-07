William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHNG. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $24.12.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,571,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.