WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stake Reduced by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 2.8% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,384 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after acquiring an additional 846,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,261,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,094,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,209,000 after acquiring an additional 295,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,358. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

