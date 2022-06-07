Windward (LON:WNWD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $115.00

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.57), with a volume of 10189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.54).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.82) target price on shares of Windward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.49.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

