Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $125.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

WWD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.62. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.58. Woodward has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte purchased 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.83 per share, with a total value of $198,757.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Woodward by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

