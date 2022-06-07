Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $30,955.03 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $30,955.03 or 1.00249068 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.46 billion and approximately $343.90 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00029644 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000056 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 273,402 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

