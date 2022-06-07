WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,029,000 after acquiring an additional 175,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 247,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About WSFS Financial (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.