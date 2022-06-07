W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 5.3% Higher

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.36. 57,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,070,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.19.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after buying an additional 453,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 429,419 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in W&T Offshore by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 278,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

