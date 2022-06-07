Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 32.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 9,050.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

ALGM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,010. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

