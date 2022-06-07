Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.04). Anaplan also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.99.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,131. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

