Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.30. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.59. 40,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,647. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

