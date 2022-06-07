Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) will report $110.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Park National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $110.90 million. Park National posted sales of $115.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park National will report full year sales of $446.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.90 million to $448.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $468.65 million, with estimates ranging from $458.46 million to $476.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park National.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.02 million. Park National had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRK stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,473. Park National has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.72. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Park National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.