Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Sleep Number posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 357.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,632. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $913.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

