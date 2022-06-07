Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,207. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.