Zacks: Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $177,198.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,434. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,835,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,348,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 294,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $19,005,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

