Zacks: Analysts Expect GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will announce $90.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GitLab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GitLab will report full year sales of $388.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.60 million to $390.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $539.93 million, with estimates ranging from $525.70 million to $559.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,913,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GTLB traded up $11.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,329,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,322. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

