Zacks: Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. MP Materials posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $19,383,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth purchased 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,432,246 shares of company stock valued at $61,588,173. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 349.3% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 19,385 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 34.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $2,294,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 187.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. 3,588,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,146. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

