Zacks: Analysts Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.72). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02).

TCRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 716,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,678. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $104.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 107.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

