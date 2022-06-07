Zacks: Analysts Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.72). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02).

TCRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 716,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,678. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $104.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 107.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.